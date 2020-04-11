Gary J. King

January 10, 1943 — April 4, 2020
RACINE — Gary James King, age 77, passed away at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 4, 2020 after suffering a stroke the prior evening.
Services for Gary will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday (TODAY), April 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastoral Intern Debbie Hartfield and Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/_oc9Vf3EUrI on Saturday (TODAY) beginning at 9:45 a.m. (service will start at 10 a.m.). Private entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
In memory of Gary, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Memorials to the “Gary King Scholarship Fund” (which will be established for aspiring brass band students) have been suggested and can be sent to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.