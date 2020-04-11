Gary J. King

Services for Gary will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday (TODAY), April 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastoral Intern Debbie Hartfield and Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/_oc9Vf3EUrI on Saturday (TODAY) beginning at 9:45 a.m. (service will start at 10 a.m.). Private entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.