Gary J. King

Surviving are his loving wife, Cyndy; their devoted sons, Ryan & Brandon King; adored grandchildren, Jayden, Zachary, Kennedy & Olivia; brother, Lance (Nancy) King; brother-in-law, Ron (Christiana) Eckert; sister-in-law, Kathy Eckert; nieces, nephews, church family, Brassworks family and many friends. During this time of extreme isolation, the family is comforted by thinking about the love, kindness and faith that our husband and father shared with this world through his optimistic personality and love for music. Gary was exceptional at giving grace to all he encountered, even when grace was not expected.

Services for Gary will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rev. Debbie Hartfield and Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/_oc9Vf3EUrI on Saturday beginning at 9:45 am (service will start at 10 am). Private entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In memory of Gary, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Memorials to the “Gary King Scholarship Fund” (which will be established for aspiring brass band students) have been suggested and can be sent to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.