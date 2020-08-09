× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1934 – 2020

Gary Homer Jensen, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2020, in Hudson, WI. Born on July 28, 1934, in Racine, WI with a twinkle in his eye, he was the son of Homer and Alvina (Pivonka) Jensen. That twinkle never faded as he lived a full life marked by the easy formation of friendships in his work and his play.

He was the consummate businessman and gentleman. After graduating from Washington Park HS and Spencerian Business College, Gary continued the family business, Jensen’s Gifts in West Racine, for many years. He then transitioned to sales, forming Jensen Associates and working side-by-side with his wife and partner, Carol. Together, they cherished the friendships formed while on the road … continuing to renew them in retirement “visits.”

That twinkle hinted at a playful spirit. He loved music, barbershop style, sharing his gifts with a championship chorus and quartet. His love for the outdoors was marked by epic fishing adventures when younger and the retelling of these tales as he aged. He loved the Green Bay Packers. In turn, each of these traits has been imprinted on his family and lives on.