Gary G. Cobb
RACINE — Gary G. Cobb, 64, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, with his loving family at his side. His Homegoing Service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 9th at 6:00 p.m. with his cousin, Rev. Kelvin Witherspoon officiating. Visitation will be that Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

