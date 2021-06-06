RACINE — Gary G. Cobb, 64, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, with his loving family at his side. His Homegoing Service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 9th at 6:00 p.m. with his cousin, Rev. Kelvin Witherspoon officiating. Visitation will be that Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.