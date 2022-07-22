Aug. 18, 1939—July 3, 2022

Gary Francis LaFave passed away on July 3, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on August 18, 1939, in Green Bay, WI, son of the late Alfred and Rozella (nee: Dobbs) LaFave. He was an Army veteran, and worked as a Machine Repairman at Western Printing in Racine, WI, and Delphi Automotive in Oak Creek, WI, and also worked at Modine Mfg. in Racine.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children: Daniel (Wendy) and Mark (Katlyn); grandchildren: Tyler (Brittany), Shawna, Corey and Madisyn; sister, Joyce (Rick) Bonini and brother, Allen (Colleen); great-grandchildren: nieces; nephews and many, many friends. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his first wife, Harriet; his son, Timothy and his brother, Edward.

Gary was loved by many. He was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever he went.

Private celebrations of Gary’s life will take place in Racine, WI and Nashville, TN. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI on August 6, 2022.