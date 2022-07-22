 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Francis LaFave

  • 0
Gary Francis LaFave

Aug. 18, 1939—July 3, 2022

Gary Francis LaFave passed away on July 3, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on August 18, 1939, in Green Bay, WI, son of the late Alfred and Rozella (nee: Dobbs) LaFave. He was an Army veteran, and worked as a Machine Repairman at Western Printing in Racine, WI, and Delphi Automotive in Oak Creek, WI, and also worked at Modine Mfg. in Racine.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children: Daniel (Wendy) and Mark (Katlyn); grandchildren: Tyler (Brittany), Shawna, Corey and Madisyn; sister, Joyce (Rick) Bonini and brother, Allen (Colleen); great-grandchildren: nieces; nephews and many, many friends. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his first wife, Harriet; his son, Timothy and his brother, Edward.

Gary was loved by many. He was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever he went.

Private celebrations of Gary’s life will take place in Racine, WI and Nashville, TN. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI on August 6, 2022.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News