Gary F. Lamberty

November 29, 1949 – September 2, 2020

Gary F. Lamberty, age 70, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with his two girls by his side.

Gary was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on November 29, 1949, the second son of the late Francis and Helen (nee Johnson) Lamberty.

After graduating from Washington Park High School in 1967, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served with the 5th Special Forces Group. Upon completing two tours in Vietnam, he returned stateside as a member of the Army Reserves.

In 1986, Gary graduated from Carthage College with a degree in Physical Education. He was employed by the Racine Unified School District teaching PE and Health at the Brown Alternative Center, McKinley Middle School, and Dr. Jones Elementary School. He retired in 2012.

A lifelong Martial Arts enthusiast Gary was versed in many forms. He held black belts in Jiu Jitsu and TaeKwonDo which he studied in South Korea. Gary is remembered as a loyal, honorable, generous, and respected man. In 1991, he was awarded a Carnegie Medal by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for risking his life to protect others during an attack near his home.