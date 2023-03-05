Gary Dean Pinnow

July 18, 1945 - February 23, 2023

RACINE - Gary Dean Pinnow, 77, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Gary was born July 18, 1945 in Racine, the son of Ray and Betty (Nee Houdek) Pinnow. Gary graduated from Racine Horlick High and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was employed by Wisconsin Electric for 40 years.

Prior to his working for Wisconsin Electric, he was drafted by the San Francisco Giants Baseball Team, the New Orleans Saints Football team and the Miami Dolphins. In addition, Gary enjoyed bowling, playing a few rounds of golf with his buddies as well as getting out on the baseball diamond and playing a game or two. It has been said that Gary was probably one of the finest athletes in Racine county's history. He earned nine letters at Horlick High School, noted for being the City Player of the year his senior year. Gary was recognized for making a shot during a basketball tournament that was heard around the state.

After high school, he became a defensive back and kicker for the Wisconsin Badgers football team and played baseball with the San Francisco Giant's farm team in 1969.

Gary will be deeply missed by his two sons: Dean (Lisa) Pinnow and Darrin (Debbie) Pinnow, stepson, Andy (Mandy) Vinnes and his sister, Lonna Ludvigsen. He will also be missed by his five grandchildren: Nate, Nash, Noah, Nick and Casey.

Gary was preceded in death by his life partner, Kathy Vinnes and his parents.

Funeral Services for Gary will be held at Strouf Funeral Home on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private for family per Gary's wishes.