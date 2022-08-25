March 23, 1953—Aug. 19, 2022

Gary Clem Storey, Sr. was the son of Cletus Wesley Storey and Edna Mae (Johnson), who preceded him in death.

Gary was born in St. Louis, MO, on March 23, 1953. Gary was united in marriage to Cindy Menke (Wortman) on September 27, 1997, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Gary spent his early years in Kenosha, WI, and moved from MO, AR, and WI until 2006.

Gary loved hunting and fishing and was a wonderful cook. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone if they needed a hand. He would tell hunting and fishing stories to everyone, catch fish, especially trout and give them to many friends, and everyone in town knew his blue 4-wheeler. He loved visiting his buddies at “Hot Shots” and “Glory B’s”. He was loved by many and will be missed by everyone that knew him, especially his wife, son and “fur babies” Luceah, Zeus and Mittens.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Gary, Jr. and daughters: Mandy (Darrel) Kramer of Jacksonville, FL and Kristina Smith of Tampa, FL; grandsons: Eric and Dominick Kramer and Isaiah Smith; granddaughter, Alyssa Kramer; brother, Richard “Sonny” (Barbara) Storey, Sr. of Racine, WI; sisters: Christine “Sue” Hamilton of Ladysmith, WI and Phyllis Lorenzini.

Gary spent his last day of his life doing what he loved, fishing on his favorite trout stream and caught his limit. Then he met his friend Larry Bates and many other friends at “Glory B’s”. When he came home, he watched movies with his fur babies and wife. He fixed supper and went to sleep. He passed in his sleep.

Visitation will be at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, N4460 HWY 27, Ladysmith, WI at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chris Christenson officiating. A celebration of life will be after the service at Glory B’s in Bruce, WI.

A second service will be held in Racine on September 10, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 9 a.m. visitation until the time of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Roekle at 728 Villa Street in Racine, WI.

A celebration of life will be held in church basement after the service.

Gary was cremated upon his request. He battled cancer since 2013.