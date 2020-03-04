Gary C. Hagen

Gary graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1967” and went on to U.W. Madison graduating in 1972. Gary was employed by the City of Racine as a civil engineer for 40 years retiring in 2011. On November 22, 2016, he was united in marriage to Joyce Skrzypchak. Gary was a proud Norwegian who was a member of the Racine Curling Club, the Racine Kennel Club, the Racine Corvette Club, and the Harbor Lite Yacht Club. He was an avid fan of all Badger Athletics and a season football ticket holder since 1984. He was also a Packer fan who enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gardening, bowling, and playing cards with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.