July 31, 1942—October 28, 2020

Gary “Butch” Haarsma, 78, of Sturgeon Bay, lost his battle with COVID-19 on October 28, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.

Gary was born on July 31, 1942 in Racine, son of the late Mildred (Welfel) and Gary Haarsma. He was raised in Racine and Manitowoc and was the middle son of two siblings. Gary joined the US Army in 1959 and was in the Military Police in Germany until 1962. He returned to Kenosha and in 1965, married Lilah Miller. They were married for 55 years and had two sons, Curt and Kevan. In 1975, Gary founded G&H Siding and Windows; in 1988, Curt joined him in the business.

Gary was a loving, fun-spirited, hard-working, dedicated family man, sportsman, and friend. His greatest passion was spending time with his family in Door County and sharing in fishing and hunting. Gary was an avid fisherman, who adored the sport anywhere his fishing gear would take him, especially in Florida. His favorite catch was Walleye and he won several fishing contests throughout his lifetime. In 1995, Gary built his dream house in Door County and this was where he resided until his unfortunate passing.