December 8, 1942—November 28, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT – Gary A. Obry, 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 after a long, hard battle with congestive heart failure. He is finally at rest.
A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on December 8, 1942, the son of the late Herbert W. and Margaret M. (nee: Rabichaud) Obry. After graduating from Washington Park High
School, he proudly served his nation with the US Air Force during the Vietnam War era. On October 14, 1967, he married Susan Popejoy. They shared 51 years together.
Gary retired from Western Publishing in 1997.
He enjoyed following Drum Corps (purchasing every t-shirt and hat available); as well as serving as a “Band Dad” when his daughter (Stephanie) was a member of Lighthouse Brigade. He followed his son (Eric) from Pee Wee to Case High School football, track and field and never missed one of Eric’s sporting events.
In addition, Gary was happy feeding and watching the birds at the Obry stations. He enjoyed watching Nascar, Indy and Formula One car racing, frequently traveling to Road America with his dear friend, Howard Stacey. He loved fishing (although the big one always seemed to get away), gardening and riding his John Deere tractor as well as genealogy – tracing his ancestors back to early Germany.
Gary will be remembered for his sense of humor, keen wit and his vast knowledge of baseball and football statistics.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Susan; his daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Sklba; his son, Eric (Kayln) Obry; his grandchildren, Jessica and Lauren Sklba, Abby Jacobsen, Ellie and Ethan Obry; his sister-in law and bothers-in-law, Elizabeth (Dan) Lewis and Jack Andraschko; his nephews, Jeff (Danielle) Andraschko, Scott (Dana) Andraschko; as well as many beloved great nieces, nephews, friends and members of the Corny Card Club. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Edward Obry; his sister-in-law, Patsy Andraschko; as well as dear aunts and uncles.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Faithbridge Church – Franksville Campus (10402 Northwestern Ave) on Friday, December 7, 2018 for a visitation from 3-5 p.m. A service honoring and remembering his life will follow at 5:00 p.m. with John Fleming officiating and conclude with military honors. In lieu of flowers and plants, please consider memorials to the Youth Mission Program at Faithbridge Church, the Racine County Food Bank or charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the ICU nurses at Ascension Franklin for their professional and compassionate care.
Hold your loved ones dear!
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.