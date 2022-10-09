Gary A. Kraus

Aug. 15, 1941 – Aug. 23, 2022

RACINE – Gary Alan Kraus, age 81, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Gary was born in Racine on August 15, 1941 to the late Henry John Kraus and Marie (nee: Schuppe) Kraus. After graduating from William Horlick High School in 1959, he found his way out to California, then Uncle Sam found him. He wrote to this benevolent uncle, stating he would like to decline the invitation to his club. However, the uncle, with less of a sense of humor than Gary, immediately drafted him, and he went on to faithfully serve our country with the U.S. Army from 1964-66 at Ft. Ord and Ft. Lewis.

Gary was always active in sports, particularly in City Softball Leagues. He held down the hot corner for several teams well into his 40s, and as he would so humbly say, he was “the best 3rd baseman in the city, both offensively and defensively, during the 1960s and ‘70s.”

Surviving are his daughters, Kris Anne (Michael) Aguilar and Kelly Lynn (Matthew) Slota; grandchildren, Katherine (Davis) Sutton and Kieran Aguilar; brothers, Ronald (Carol) Kraus and George (April Barnum) Kraus; former wife, Eileen Kraus; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sandy Kraus.

In keeping with his wry sense of humor, his final wishes were left for his daughters in a folder labeled “Sayonara,” requesting committal services with military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St., Union Grove, 53182). The service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000