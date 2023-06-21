CALEDONIA—Garry W. Smith, 85 passed away peacefully and surrounded by love with his family at his side at Aurora Medical Center- Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

A visitation for Garry will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to Food for the Soul- Racine have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.