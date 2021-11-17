May 12, 1943—November 12, 2021
ST. GERMAIN—Gail Kathleen Jones, age 78, of St. Germain passed away peacefully at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Plover, WI.
Gail was born in Racine, WI on May 12, 1943, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Lauzon) Seifert. She attended local schools in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1961. Following high school Gail went on to nursing school and graduated with her Nursing Degree from UW-Parkside/Gateway Technical College. On March 24, 1973 Gail married William S. Jones, Jr. in Racine, WI.
Gail spent 20 years caring for people as an LPN at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, WI and then five years at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI. Gail cherished life in the home she and William retired to on Moon Lake in St. Germain and having relaxing dinners with friends. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was so grateful for the times they would spend up north with them. She was known to name the deer that visited their yard and loved the quiet of the Northwoods. After retirement, she enjoyed her time volunteering at the Eagle River Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store.
Gail is survived by her two daughters: Theresa (David) Simpson, Jacksonville, FL; and Gayle (Brad) Stewart,
Stevens Point, WI; son, Gregory Jones, Stevens Point, WI; stepson, Steven (Judith) Jones, Racine, WI; stepdaughter, Susan Lemut, Racine, WI; ten grandchildren: Sara Simpson (Christian Guzman Sanchez), Jacksonville, FL; Emily Simpson (Christopher Duffy), New York, NY; Alexander Stewart (Callyn Haupert), LaCrosse, WI; David Stewart, Stevens Point, WI; Cavan Jones, Washington, DC; Christopher Jones, Menominee, WI; Sara (Jake) Ivanoski, Racine, WI; Marcie Lemut, Noelle Lemut, and Calum Lemut, Racine, WI; two great-grandchildren: Bailey and Cassidy Ivanoski; four siblings: Susan Pettit, Waterford, WI; Patricia (Randy) Holub, Racine, WI; Roberta (Ed) Bergemann, The Woodlands, TX; and Renee (Jack) Bartz, Carmel, IN; and numerous nieces; nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; and brother-in-law, Timothy Pettit.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.