Gail Kathleen Jones

Gail was born in Racine, WI on May 12, 1943, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Lauzon) Seifert. She attended local schools in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1961. Following high school Gail went on to nursing school and graduated with her Nursing Degree from UW-Parkside/Gateway Technical College. On March 24, 1973 Gail married William S. Jones, Jr. in Racine, WI.

Gail spent 20 years caring for people as an LPN at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, WI and then five years at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI. Gail cherished life in the home she and William retired to on Moon Lake in St. Germain and having relaxing dinners with friends. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was so grateful for the times they would spend up north with them. She was known to name the deer that visited their yard and loved the quiet of the Northwoods. After retirement, she enjoyed her time volunteering at the Eagle River Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store.