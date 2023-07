Gail J. Freehling, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Gail’s funeral service will be held at Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Road, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.