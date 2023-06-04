Aug. 9, 1937—May 26, 2022
RACINE- Gail Helen Gallagher (nee Mitchel), 86, of Racine Wisconsin, passed away on May 26, 2023, after a short illness.
Gail was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Exeter, New Hampshire where she attended Robinson Female Seminary. In 1969, Gail relocated to Racine, WI with her husband and three children.
Throughout most of the 80’s and 90’s, Gail worked as a manager for Whey Chai Restaurant on Main Street where she came to know many of Racine’s residents. She had a fondness for babies, children, and cats. She was always happy to have one or the other or all three sit on her lap. For many years, Gail and her husband enjoyed raising and showing Persian cats. They were well known in the cat circuit.
Gail leaves behind her beloved granddaughter, housemate, helper, and companion, Chelsea Gallagher; daughter, Sonya (Lester) Jackson; son, Paul Gallagher; grandchildren: Emily Koehler, James Koehler, Echo Dye, Cherish Gallagher, Casey Gallagher, Carly Witek, Cody Bachschmid, Kathryn Gallagher, and Alicia Gallagher; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Sprague; and of course, her two Persian cats, Willow and Duncan.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband, James Gallagher, and son, Michael Gallagher.
Per Gail’s wishes, cremation has taken place.