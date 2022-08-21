March 4, 1934—Aug. 7, 2022

RACINE—Gail Arden Minneti (Nee: Homan), age 88, passed away August 7, peacefully in her pink bedroom surrounded by her loving family and beloved cats. She was a passionate lady who enjoyed art fairs, poetry, animals, books, jazz music, gardening, and bakeries. She will be remembered for her vivacious smile, unique spirit and love of family.

Gail was born in Racine March 4, 1934, an only child to the late Melvin and Evelyn (Nee: Ritt) Homan. She grew up going to movies at the Venetian, roller skating, north beach sunbathing and sock hopping. A Park High School honored Graduate, she landed her first job at the First National Bank downtown. Convenient since she adored downtown boutiques Levin brothers, Eitel’s and Zahn’s. Her Uncle Bobby introduced her to the love of her life, his chess opponent, Dominic Minneti. Happily married on April 23, 1955, and when they were homeowners, Gail joyfully stomped her feet in the soil as it was her very first backyard.

Gail was a devoted mother who supported and encouraged her children’s interests cheering on her son Mark’s gymnastic meets, son Michael’s basketball games, daughter Lori’s theater and musical performances, and laughing with Lisa. She would often stay up all night to type her children’s term papers, make handmade Christmas ornaments, or create paper roses to adorn their bikes and wagons for the Doll Buggy Parade. She was a fabulous cook, still making the thanksgiving feast every year. She belonged to a bridge club, and a mothers of twins club, creating lifelong friendships that still met for lunch up to this very year. Gail was a wonderful homemaker, when her children were teenagers, she went back to work as the manager of the Buddy Squirrel nut shop at Regency Mall. She was a member of St Edward’s Catholic Church; her favorite was Palm Sunday. Gail Arden tended to her garden, Gail Arden tended to her children, Gail Arden will be missed. Survived by daughter’s twins: Lisa Anne and Lori Minneti; son, Michael Minneti.

Proceeded in death by son, Mark; and son-in-law, Kent Parco; and husband, Dominic Minneti; and her parents: Melvin and Evelyn Homan.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Gail’s life will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave., with Rev. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Monday at 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials To St. Edward Catholic Church or to the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to her son Michael who provided loving care and also to the doctors and staff at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com