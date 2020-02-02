Gabriella Marie & Amelia Ann Fox

November 25, 2019 – November 25, 2019; November 25, 2019 – January 28, 2020

RACINE—Gabriella Marie Fox and Amelia Ann Fox were born on November 25, 2019. Precious daughters of Sebrina Miller and Gene Fox. Gabriella passed away on November 25, 2019 at Ascension Healthcare Spring Street Campus and Amelia passed away on January 28, 2020 at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

They are survived by their parents Sebrina and Gene, brothers Austin and Owen Mack, maternal grandparents Susan Boggs and Randall Miller and paternal grandparents Jennie Capponi and Charles Fox.

Gabriella and Amelia are further survived by aunts, uncles and other relatives. They were preceded in death by their sister Zoe Marie Fox.

A private family service for Gabriella and Amelia will be held.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

