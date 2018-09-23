G. David Thome

February 2, 1932—September 17, 2018
GREENDALE—Born on February 2, 1932 to Mary and Gerold Thome in Racine. David chose to leave this life on September 17th. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Suzanne.
David was the loving and argumentative (his descriptions) husband of Donna J. Thome for 47 years. They were partners in the adventure of life and enjoyed working, traveling, exploring spirituality and playing together. David was a social worker/psychotherapist and he and Donna occasionally worked together providing marriage counseling as well as leading workshops and groups. He lived a life of service, seeking and finding spiritual connection in a variety of religions. He is survived by his wife, Donna, sons, Christopher (Jackie) and Alexander (Dawn) residents of Colorado and daughter Anne Thome Pigman (Tom) of Indiana. He is further survived by grandchildren Shayne and Sasha Thome, Lauren (Nick) Sutton, David and Aaron Thome, Andrew, Alena and Eve Pigman; great grandsons Silas and Trey Sutton. He will also be greatly missed by nephew Michael (Cathy) Kowalewski and their children, Nick, Sarah and Kevin, niece Julie K. Ward (Bill); special friends Howard and Bev Zabler and other family and friends.
A special thanks to the VA Home Care team Scott, Kelly, Stacy, Rachel and Barb for the care and generous, caring support they provided the past 18 months. Also much appreciation to Nida (Touching Hearts) who has provided compassionate care to both of us during this time. The staff of Seasons Hospice has also provided compassionate and supportive care for both David and Donna.
A memorial service will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel at 4747 S. 60th Street. Greenfield, WI, on Saturday, September 29th. Visitation from 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Any Veterans service organization in the Milwaukee area or your preferred service organization.
Max A. Sass Funeral Home
414-645-4992
