September 17, 1971—October 8, 2021
RACINE—Fritz E. Larsen, 50, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- Spring Street Campus on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Fritz was born in Racine on September 17, 1971, to Allen and Christine (nee: Mianecki) Larsen. He married the love of his life Jessica Barney, who was his life. Fritz attended trade school which he truly enjoyed and applied the skills he learned to create a loving beautiful home for him and Jessica. Fritz was a welder and metal fabricator. He worked at Niagara Bottling company as a maintenance mechanic. Fritz enjoyed working with his hands and fixing things. He was a positive thinker, who could see the bright side of things and always kept an open mind and had a great sense of humor. He loved Ducati and BMW motorcycles. Fritz also loved bike riding around his hometown and along Lake Michigan with Jessica. He was a fan of Hard Rock music and heavy metal music. He especially enjoyed Halloween, and really enjoyed horror movies.
Fritz is survived by his loving wife Jessica, father Allen Larsen, mother-in-law Joyce Barney; brothers-in-law: Joseph (Penny) Barney, Jeffery (Andrea) Barney, Jason (Christine) Barney and Joshua (Lori) Barney; aunts: Phyllis Olsen, Judy (Brian) Hanson and Cyndi Phillips; uncles: Ronald Mianecki, Richard (Ginny) Mianecki, Gary (Sue) Mianecki, Bob (Linn) Mianecki and Gerard (Cathy) Mianecki. He is further survived many cousins and friends. Fritz was preceded in death by his mother, his grandparents Rose and Ed Mianecki, aunt Geri and uncles Edward, James, Louis and infant Mianecki.
A memorial visitation for Fritz will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m.
A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. A private inurnment will take place.
