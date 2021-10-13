Fritz E. Larsen

Fritz was born in Racine on September 17, 1971, to Allen and Christine (nee: Mianecki) Larsen. He married the love of his life Jessica Barney, who was his life. Fritz attended trade school which he truly enjoyed and applied the skills he learned to create a loving beautiful home for him and Jessica. Fritz was a welder and metal fabricator. He worked at Niagara Bottling company as a maintenance mechanic. Fritz enjoyed working with his hands and fixing things. He was a positive thinker, who could see the bright side of things and always kept an open mind and had a great sense of humor. He loved Ducati and BMW motorcycles. Fritz also loved bike riding around his hometown and along Lake Michigan with Jessica. He was a fan of Hard Rock music and heavy metal music. He especially enjoyed Halloween, and really enjoyed horror movies.