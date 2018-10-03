Fredrick “Fred” R. Laehr
December 21, 1978 - September 27, 2018
Waupaca, formerly of Racine – Fredrick Randall Laehr, age 39, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Waupaca on September 27, 2018.
On December 21, 1978, Fred was born to Randall Laehr and Lynn (nee Slesarenko) Helland in Racine, WI. He attended area schools and obtained an Associate's degree. Fred had worked as an IT Business Analyst at Waupaca Foundry for the past seven years.
Fred was a music lover. He enjoyed following Phish on their tours and spending time in Colorado at their concerts. Fred attended many legendary band concerts with his stepfather, John. He was an avid Packers and Cubs fan and enjoyed going to their games. Fred liked to spend time outdoors camping with his family and friends. He spent many weekends with his father, Uncle Don, and cousin, Jeff at his father's cabin up north.
Left to cherish Fred's memory are his companion, Jaisy Peskie, and her children: Quentin, Keenin, and Iversin; his baby and best friend, Wrigley; his step-father, John (Mary Karpowicz) Helland; his sisters, Sarah (Billy) Aldridge and Carrie (Dave Harris) Laehr; his nephews: James “JD” and Matthew Aldridge; his niece, Chloe Jeffrey; six cousins, and many friends who were like brothers to him.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Helland; his father, Randall Laehr; his grandparents: Fredrick and Loretta (nee Reisenauer) Slesarenko and Everett and Irene (nee Hudak) Laehr, and his aunt, Barbara Laehr.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine). There will be a time of visitation for family and friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Please consider The Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for memorials in Fred's name.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Jimmy Justman for his help in contacting Fred's friends at this difficult time.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
