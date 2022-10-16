March 29, 1941—Oct. 10, 2022

SPRING PRAIRIE — Fredrick “Fred” H. Mabson, 81, of Spring Prairie, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at his home.

Born in Edgerton, Wisconsin on March 29, 1941, he was the son of Graidon and Verona (nee: Holden) Mabson. His early life was spent in Edgerton, where he graduated from Edgerton High School.

Fred owned and operated Fred’s Parkview, “Fred’s World’s Best Burgers”, of Burlington. He was an avid golfer and notorious Scrabble player. He loved boating, playing cards and spending time with this family. Fred was also a skilled woodworker, handcrafting much of the interior of Fred’s with his own two hands. He will be especially missed for his well-known sense of humor.

Fred is survived by his children: Ben Mabson and Graidon Mabson; and all of the associates at Fred’s. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington High School Athletic Department.

A Celebration of Life honoring Fred will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Please wear your Fred’s apparel if you have it.

