Fredrick C. Shidell

May 31, 1947 – April 5, 2022

RACINE—Fredrick “Rick” C. Shidell, a.k.a. Boilerman to many, was a loving father, step-father, husband, and friend. He passed away peacefully April 5, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall in Union Grove, WI.

Born May 31, 1947, in Marshfield, WI, Rick grew up in unincorporated Vesper, WI. After graduating High School, Rick enlisted in the US Army. Upon returning home from service, Rick settled in Racine, WI and enjoyed a long career as a stationary engineer at the Racine municipal wastewater plant and was nicknamed from which he retired.

Rick was an active member of American Legion Post #494 and performed honor guard duties. Rick was an avid motorcyclist, fisherman, and shooting sports enthusiast and a lifelong sports fan. Rick loved classic blues music and played the harmonica especially well.

He was a tinkerer and mechanic. Like his father before him, Rick usually preferred to rescue and repair older vehicles and he loved creating and building new problem solving devices and fishing gear.

He was fond of saying, “You need to have more than one vehicle, so you always have something to drive to the parts store.”

Rick is survived by his son, Eric (Monique) Shidell; step-daughters: Lorie (Andy) Chirigotis and Cindy (Paul) Hagopian-Hummer; step-son, Jay Collova; step-grandchildren: Steven Colvin-Siegel, Stephen (Christa) Chirigotis, Jackie Collova, and Ciara Hummer; step-great-grandchildren: Noah, Ensley, and Parker. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta; father, Fred and his wife, Sandra.

Rick Shidell was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

To honor Rick’s wishes the family will hold a private service and inurnment at West Lawn Memorial Park in Mount Pleasant, WI.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall and Aurora Health Care Health at Home.