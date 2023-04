RACINE—Frederik M. Bach passed away peacefully in the presence of loving family on April 7, 2023 at the age of 73. Survived by his loving wife, Christy (nee Zander), cherished daughter Emily (Ray) and adored grandson, Ray Edwards. Preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Florence (nee Thogerson). Please see Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home website for full obituary.