December 22, 1936—September 20, 2021

CALEDONIA — Frederick William Manske, 84, passed away peacefully at Ascension-All Saints on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Fred was born in Racine on December 22, 1936 to the late Bernard and Lolita (Henningfield) Manske. He was a graduate of William Horlick High School, Class of 1955.

After graduation, Fred went on to serve in the United States Army in Korea from 1957 to 1960. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Salmon Unlimited, Racine County Conservation League, Little John’s Archery Club, Johnson’s Fishing Club, JMBA, and a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Fred worked for S.C. Johnson Wax for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors. Fred liked to hunt and camp, but his greatest love of all was fishing.

He will be missed by his children: Christopher (Angela Sandleback) Manske; Owen (Lisa) Manske, Nicole (Anthony) Tempesta; grandchildren: Brennon (Erica), Braedyn, Grace, Simon, Fiona, Justice, Lucy, Vincent, Mario, and Andrew; great-grandchildren: Violet and Iola; special friend, Pamela; former wife and mother of his children, Virginia; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Manske. Fred is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.