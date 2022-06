RACINE—A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM. The family requests that you**PLEASE WEAR MASKS**. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME, 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403, (262)634-7888. Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com.