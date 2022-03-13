RACINE—Frederick William Dobke, 81, went to his heavenly home on March 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Christine; daughters: Sarah (Kevin) Firchow, Martha (Andrew) Netzloff, Hannah (Carlo Becheri) Dobke, Rebekah (John) Herman; and his 8 grandchildren. Fred was an educator for over 40-years in Racine, teaching Latin to countless high school students across the district.

There will be a memorial service in the summer with another notice posted at that time. The family requests no flowers and will gratefully send any memorials received to one of Fred’s favorite charities. Please visit the funeral home website for the full obituary.