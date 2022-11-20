Dec. 11, 1956—Nov. 16, 2022

RACINE — Frederick R. Plachter, 65, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Azura Memory Care.

Fred was born in Racine on December 11, 1956, the son of Rolf and Margarete (nee: Scheuble) Plachter.

He was a 1975 graduate of William Horlick High School. Fred was united in marriage to Theresa L. Betchkal in Kenosha on July 13, 2008. He employed with WI Pattern Co. as a pattern maker.

As much as Fred enjoyed classic cars and his job, his first priority was always his family and his adored grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Plachter; his children: Brad (Carrisa) Plachter, Matt Plachter and Jason Betchkal; his seven grandchildren; his father, Rolf Plachter; his sister, Cindy Petz; and his brother, Rick Plachter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margarete Plachter.

A memorial visitation for Frederick will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S 76th St, Milwaukee, WI, 53214, have been suggested.

