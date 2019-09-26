{{featured_button_text}}
Frederick Miles Ramsey

Frederick Miles Ramsey, age 73, beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend went to his Glory, Sunday, September 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Avenue, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Assn, Parkinson’s Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested. Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

