Frederick M. Swearingen
'Mike'
April 7, 1940 - August 2, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT – Frederick M. Swearingen, 78, known to all as “Mike”, passed away on August 2, 2018.
He was born in Indiana on April 7, 1940, son of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Née: Boyle) Swearingen.
Mike was a quality control supervisor for Kerry Seasoning before he retired. He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army. Mike was a very mechanical person. He could fix just about anything at the house and loved working on his car. He loved fishing especially on Lake Michigan or on the ocean. Mike enjoyed cooking, working in his garden, and especially loved spending time with his extended Indian family and friends.
Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Purnima Swearingen; sons, Sujan (Amanda) Swearingen, Vijay Swearingen, Manoj (Jessica) Swearingen; granddaughter, Lillian Swearingen; sister, Sue (Ronald) Livingston; brother, Lawrence “Larry” (Marcia) Swearingen; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Dorothy Swearingen.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 4pm until 7pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Military honors will take place at 7:00pm following the visitation.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the staff at Racine Commons for the care given to Mike over the past two years.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.