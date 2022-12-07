Frederick Lee Schmitt

August 25, 1938 - August 27, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT - Frederick Lee Schmitt, 84, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven at Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Fred was born to the late Frederick and Randi (nee Hansen) on August 25, 1938, in Kingsford, Michigan. He was united in marriage to Karen Dygon on April 6, 1963, in Racine, Wisconsin.

Fred served his country in the Navy from 1957 to 1961 and has served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for many years since then. He was a faithful member of Calvary Memorial Church for 59 years and dedicated to reading the word of God and memorizing scripture. Fred was an avid walker throughout his neighborhood and whoever he met along the way was sure to hear of Christ and the Gospel message. Fred enjoyed fishing trips in his earlier years and later spending time with his children and grandchildren on vacations, including even a trip to Africa.

Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years Karen; their children, Stephen (Karen) Schmitt, Elizabeth (Jerry) McCann; grandchildren, Rebecca (Andrew) Przybylski, Kathryn (Thomas) Rutallie, Laura (Kyle) Maurer and Ryan Schmitt; great-grandchildren, Nya Przybylski and Jane Maurer; sister, Darlene (Bob) Taylor; sisters-in-law, Virginia Schmitt, Jean Elias and Penny Tower; many nieces and nephews; special friends Mark and Jan Olander, Ken Andersen and Al Zimmerman.

Fred is preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne Willis and brother, Larry Schmitt; brothers-in-law, Edward Willis and Richard Elias.

Fred was greatly loved by his family and will be missed until joined together again with him in his eternal home.

A celebration of Fred's life will be held at the Calvary Memorial Church on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. with Dr. Mark Olander officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Private interment with full military honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in Fred's name may be directed to Calvary Memorial Church (4001 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53405) and /or Mercy Ships (P.O. Box 1930, Garden Valley, TX 75771). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mark Olander, who was a friend and encouragement to Fred in so many ways.

