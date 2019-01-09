November 21, 1928—January 5, 2019
RACINE—Frederick Lee Wensing Jr., age 90, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 at his home.
Fred was born in Racine, November 21, 1928, son of the late Frederick L. and Avis (nee: Clark) Wensing Sr.
He graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1947” and attained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Madison. On August 10, 1957, Fred was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rosemary T. Mianecki at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Fred was employed with Grede Foundries for twenty-eight years before retiring in 1992. Previously he had been employed with J.I. Case Co. and Outboard Marine Corporation. He was a longtime member of St. Richard Catholic Church. Fred was an excellent athlete in his younger years. He excelled at basketball and baseball, having played in the Chicago Cubs’ farm team as well as with friends in the local leagues. He also enjoyed golfing and his camping trips with his family. He will be dearly missed.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of sixty-one years, Rosemary Wensing; his children, Marcia Wensing (Joe Reeves), Annemarie (John) Meier, Fred (Kelly Jensen) Wensing III, Sarah Wensing (Lori DeHart), Michael (Cheryl McDonald) Wensing; grandchildren, Sydney Meier, Andrew Wensing, Lyndsey Wensing, Devon Wensing, Benjamin Wensing; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Julius (Grace) Mianecki, Patricia (James) Shea; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his son Thomas and his sister, Doris Wensing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Rev. Allen J. Bratkowski officiating. To celebrate Fred’s life, relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
Special thanks to cribbage opponent brother-in-law Julius, medical professionals and his caregivers for their compassionate care and support.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.