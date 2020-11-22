March 26, 1932 – November 18, 2020

Frederick L. Von Alven, 88, of Lyons, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home.

Born in Grant Park, Illinois on March 26, 1932, he was the son of Harry and Merle (nee: Selk) Von Alven. His early life was spent in Beecher, Illinois, where he graduated from Beecher Grade School and High School. Frederick served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956 at Fort Hood, Texas. On April 11, 1952 in Grant Park, Illinois, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Zimmerman. Following marriage, they resided in Beecher, Illinois before moving to Burlington 44 years ago. Evelyn preceded him in death on May 25, 2005.

Frederick was a dairy farmer and member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Burlington. He enjoyed dairy farming, polka dancing, gardening, canning and baking his homemade bread.