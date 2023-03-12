Aug. 1, 1964—Mar. 6, 2023

RACINE—Frederick K. Dooley, 58, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 in his home.

Fred was born in Peoria, IL on August 1, 1964 to the late A. James and Nadine (nee: Culbertson) Dooley Jr.

On October 15, 1988 he was united in marriage to Suzanne L. Zenner.

Fred was a 1982 graduate of Whitefish Bay High School and attended Cardinal Stritch University. He was employed with Connect Cell, Inc.

Fred was faith-filled, funny and optimistic. He enjoyed music; playing the guitar and clarinet.

Known to all as “Uncle Fred”, he is survived by his wife, Suzanne L. Dooley; brother, Jim (Patti) Dooley; uncle, Robert Dooley; cousins: Cristin Dooley and Patrick (Shauna) Dooley; sisters-in-law: Jeri (Paul) Sturino, Roxanne Zenner and Staci Montee; brothers-in-law: Alan (Colleen) Zenner and Peter Zenner; nieces and nephews: Joseph (Samantha Webb) Sturino, Zachary and Zoe Zenner, Greyson and Gabriella Zenner and Levi and Seth Montee. Fred is further survived by his friends and colleagues of BNI Group.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law: John G. and Jeanne V. Zenner; his brother-in-law, Bernard Zenner and his niece, Haley Montee.

Memorial Services for Frederick will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested. Fred’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Connect Cell, Inc. for the compassion shown to him.

