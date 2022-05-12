Feb. 19, 1935—May 8, 2022

WATERFORD—Frederick Joseph Hartley, age 87, of Waterford, passed away at Kathy Hospice in West Bend with loving family at his side on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Fred was born February 19, 1935, in Flint, Michigan, the son of the late Fred and Florence (nee Pye) Hartley. He was a graduate of Flint Michigan- Kearsley High School. Fred enrolled in GMI (General Motors Institute) after high school and began his thirty-nine year career with General Motors, retiring in 1992. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean war where he worked on special weapons programs with General Motors. Fred was a member of Badger Model Boat Club of Kenosha and Goldwing Riders Chapter M and F. He enjoyed racing model boats, fishing, hunting, and gardening. In his younger days he played fast-pitch softball and hockey. Fred volunteered for the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company and was a member of the Wind Lake Norway Drifters Snowmobile Club. Most of all, Fred enjoyed the company of his loving family and friends.

Survived by two children: Frederick “Rick” (Patricia) Hartley II and Darla (Mike) Burazin; grandchildren: Krystal, Kasandra (Ryan), Olivia, Nick (Stephanie), and Kayla; great-grandchildren: Malissa, Gavin, Landyn, and Kadeyn. Also survived by one brother, William Hartley, two cats, Katrina and Thumper, other relatives, and countless friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, and his dear wife, Darlene.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10:00 -11:45 AM at Mealy Funeral Home. Service and Eulogy to begin at 12:00 NOON. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials made to any humane society.

Family wishes to send a heartfelt “Thank You” to Essie for her loving care and compassion for Fred and his family. Also, a “Thank You” to the third-floor nurses at Froedtert Hospital Menomonee Falls for their loving care of our father and grandfather, and to the Kathy Hospice of West Bend nurses and staff for the comfort and care they offered during the past few weeks.

