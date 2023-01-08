1930—2022

RACINE—Frederick J. Schmidt, age 92, passed away Sunday December 4, 2022, at home. Fred was born February 14, 1930, son of the late Henry and Edna (nee: Bisdorff) Schmidt. On November 18, 1967, he was united in marriage to Lois J. Cline (nee: Morgan) at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union Grove. They shared fifty-three beautiful years together and raised three children. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. In his spare time, Fred enjoyed collecting coins and worldwide travel with his wife. Fred was a City of Racine employee for 34 years.

Fred will be dearly missed by his children: son, John (Susan) Schmidt; daughter, Kimberly (Joseph Philip) Cline- Herrera; sisters: Sharon (Dale) Slaasted; Alice (Robert) Hornby and sister-in-law, Sharon (James) Jackson; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial service celebrating Fred’s life will be held January 14, 2023, 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2035 Geneva St., with Rev. David Gehne officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Saturday at 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

