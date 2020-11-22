1927 – 2020

CALEDONIA – Frederick J. Johnson, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.

He was born on December 2, 1927 to the late Fritz and Adelaide (nee: Sommerfeld) Johnson in Racine, WI.

On June 21, 1952, Fred was united in Marriage to Carol (nee: Tigges) at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Racine.

Fred was an active lifetime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as Treasurer at First Evangelical Lutheran Church for over 40 years.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Fred was a store manager at Esser Paint and Glass, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed collecting stamps, gardening, restoring antique furniture, family history and genealogy.

Fred is survived by two sons, Frederick (Cristina) Johnson of Virginia Beach, VA, and David (Donna) Johnson of Racine; eight grandchildren, Isabella, Beth, Renata, Frederick “Fritz”, Christopher, Samantha, Michael and Louie; great grandchildren, Tim, Max, Luca and Elisa and sister-in-law, Marion Olson. He is further survived by Del Roberts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.