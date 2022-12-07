Sept. 27, 1935—Dec. 4, 2022

Frederick Herman Rosenbaum, age 87 years, passed away at St. Monica’s Assisted Living in Racine, WI on December 4, 2022 after several years of declining health.

Fred was born September 27, 1935, in Black River Falls, WI, the third of eight children to Herman and Birdie (Spunaugle) Rosenbaum.

Fred was a born farmer and would gladly have taken over the family farm near Black River Falls had his allergies not precluded it. The thrill of his farm boy life was the day his FFA entry, Bertha, the “boss” cow of the farm herd of grade Holsteins, took Grand Champion at the County Fair, competing in a ring of pure breds.

Four years with the U.S. Air Force took him to Cheyenne, WY, Grand Rapids, MN. and Cape Romanzof, Alaska which was a radar site on the DEW line where the US watched for intrusion by Soviet aircraft during the Cold War. During his career he was awarded Airman of the Month several times and attained the rank of Airman 1st Class. He maintained his life-long military affiliation as an active member of American Legion Post 494, Caledonia, WI, and often helped the VFW sell poppies.

After the Air Force Fred headed for southeastern Wisconsin where factories were booming. He retired from his machinist job at J. I. Case after 22 years. To satisfy his love of farming he spent nearly every off-hour driving tractor for Leo and Nick Lichter at their Kenosha County farm.

For many years Fred has been a very active member of the Tractor Club of Southeast Wisconsin. Local tractor shows, County Fairs and exhibits at the Caledonia Historical Society grounds would find him giving a hand in the threshing or wood cutting crews and showing off his antique tractors.

He met his dear Cecilia, an elementary school teacher, in 1965. They married a year later in spite of some telling her that she had better prospects waiting in the wings. Ceil’s choice proved the right one because they spent 44 happy years together and Fred has been lost these 12 years without her. They both loved to travel. Besides many of the United States they visited Czechoslovakia, Poland and Denmark.

They had no children of their own but were “favorite Aunt and Uncle” to dozens of nieces, nephews, cousin’s children and neighborhood kids. Both of them loved company, and their house was traditionally ‘party central’ for their extended family several times a year.

Both Fred and Ceil were very active in their parish, St. John Nepomuk. They could be counted on to work all thrift sales, fund raisers and annual carnivals. Ceil belonged to Christian Mothers, and Fred was always available for building repairs.

Fred was predeceased by his parents; siblings: Alyce Arnold, Luella Erwin and Joseph Rosenbaum; brothers-in-law: George Arnold, John Erwin, Joe Arrington, Ambrose and Henry Simonds; and sisters-in-law: Helen Stefferud, Lydia Oszuscik, Mary Lemke, Anna Turke and Lois and Patricia Simonds.

Fred is survived by siblings: Trudy Arrington, Judie (John) Moyer, Francis (Charlotte) Rosenbaum, and Patricia Rosenbaum; brother-in-law, Paul Simonds and sisters-in-law: Brenda Rosenbaum, and Frances Wallace and many beloved nieces and nephews on both sides of his and Ceil’s families.

Fred’s family give a grateful Thank You to the staff at St. Monica’s, and especially to his neighbor and generous friend, Tammy Chavez, who added several quality years to his life with her many hours of selfless caregiving.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St., Racine, WI, at 11 am on December 9, 2022. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 5512 Douglas Ave., Racine, with Military Honors. Visitation will be held at the church from 10am to 11am, prior to the Mass.

Pall Bearers will be Jesse and Matthew Rosenbaum, Victor Arnold, Lee and Daniel Caminiti, and Jamie Richter.

Memorials may be sent to St. John Nepomuk Building Fund or Caledonia Historical Society, 5043 Chester Lane, Racine, WI. 53402.

