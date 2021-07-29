October 26, 1927—July 29, 2020
BRADENTON, FL—Frederick Henry Meyer, also known as Fritz or Fred, 92, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with his children by his side, following strict Covid protocols.
“Fritz” was born to Lawrence Emmons and Ruth (Wood) Meyer in Evanston, IL. He is survived by his children: Nancy J. Meyer of Indianola, WA, Barbara E. Boyle of Greendale, WI, Patricia A. Meyer of Tampa, FL, David S. Meyer of Pinckney, MI, and Susan M. Nolan of Minneapolis, MN. He had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Helen Marie (LaForest) Meyer; his son, Lawrence F. Meyer; and his grandson, Bryan.
Frederick graduated from Highland Park (IL) High School in June 1945 and a few weeks later entered the U.S. Army Reserve Corps. Shortly thereafter was the end of WWII in August 1945. During his stint in the military he attended classes in basic engineering at the University of Illinois-Champagne/Urbana and became active duty early in 1946. He was honorably discharged from the army in May 1947 and discharged from the Organized Reserve Corps early April 1950. Frederick graduated from Denison (OH) University in June 1950 with a B.A. in Economics.
Mr. Meyer spent his career mainly in human resources for manufacturing companies. His early career was with Capital Airlines, Inc. and Pan American Airways. Next he worked for International Cellucotton which merged to become Kimberley-Clark Corporation. In Jamestown, NY he was with Automatic Voting Machines. His Racine, WI years were with Modine Mfg. Co. for sixteen years, two years with Voorlas Mfg. Co., and his last 10 years were with Versa Technologies.
His proudest accomplishments, however, were his marriage of 64 years to our mom, Helen, and being Dad to us six children. He was a devoted family man who always put his wife and children first. He worked hard to provide for us and was handy at fixing and maintaining our home. He taught us how to treat the people we love, how to live within our means, patience, responsibility, and generosity. Although not overtly religious, he followed the Golden Rule, and treated others fairly and with respect. His patience was a gift as he taught six teenagers, one by one, how to drive! He earned bonus points for each teen he taught to use manual transmission and how to change a tire. Dad got up in the dark of frigid Wisconsin winters to shovel the snow off of the gravel driveway before he could go to work.
His is unspoken mantra of Waste Not, Want Not, and many sacrifices enabled us to have a nice house, a safe car, occasional young adult loans, and a college education. His cooperative parenting with Mom was a great model and lent stability to our lives. Dad was genuine and decent person.
His last four years were spent living independently in an apartment at Freedom Village, a place he loved. Florida is where his parents also retired and he once said, “I never want to see another snowflake as long as I live!”
Donations in his memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity, a place he volunteered often in his early retirement.