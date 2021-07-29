Frederick Henry Meyer

His proudest accomplishments, however, were his marriage of 64 years to our mom, Helen, and being Dad to us six children. He was a devoted family man who always put his wife and children first. He worked hard to provide for us and was handy at fixing and maintaining our home. He taught us how to treat the people we love, how to live within our means, patience, responsibility, and generosity. Although not overtly religious, he followed the Golden Rule, and treated others fairly and with respect. His patience was a gift as he taught six teenagers, one by one, how to drive! He earned bonus points for each teen he taught to use manual transmission and how to change a tire. Dad got up in the dark of frigid Wisconsin winters to shovel the snow off of the gravel driveway before he could go to work.