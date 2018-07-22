HUDSON—Frederick Hans Larson age 89, passed away peacefully on July 10 with his daughters by his side.
He was born to Fred and Ellen Larson in September 1928 and raised on a dairy farm in Waupaca County, WI. His formal education began in a one-room elementary school, following at New London High School, and culminating at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. While there, he joined the Army ROTC and later served his country during the Korean War as a Second Lieutenant with the U.S. Army.
In 1956, he accepted the position of Assistant Commissioner of Public Works in Racine, WI. In 1963, he was appointed Racine’s Commissioner of Public Works, a position he held for 30 years. Fred will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to the City of Racine and passion for serving his community, where he lived most of his life. With his Public Works team, he oversaw the replacement or renovation of all the bridges in Racine. He was also proud of completing construction on the McMynn, Shoop, and Gaslight Pointe parking ramps, Festival Hall and Park, County Marina, the Library, and implementation of City-wide Curbside Solid Waste Collection.
Fred married Carol Kamm (Jensen) and they were blessed with two girls, Debbie and Susan. He later married Joan Smader and Joyce Wagner, both who preceded him in death. We will be inspired by his faith in people, belief in hard-work, and good sense of humor. He was a caring husband, and an amazing father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Fred’s parents, brother Warren (and his wife, Helen), and his brother Charles also preceded him in death.
Fred was an active member in several organizations, including life memberships in the National Society of Professional Engineers and the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association. He was a member of the Racine Curling Club and loved to play golf. Perhaps his greatest sports love was the Green Bay Packers. He was particularly proud to be active in the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine and was President of the Kiwanis Club Foundation for many years, which included raising money for the annual Pancake Day.
Surviving Fred are his two daughters – Debbie (Bill) Larson Salvatore, and Susan (Lee Schickling) Kinzer; his three grandchildren, Megan (John) Donnellon, Danielle and Brandon Kinzer; and his two great grandchildren, Madison and Brooklyn Donnellon. Other survivors include his sister Mary Wakem; brother Calvin (Nancy) Larson; and his sister-in-law, Martha Larson.
Fred’s special request was for a private service for immediate family. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine (P.O. Box 563, Racine, WI, 53405) or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staffs at Primrose Retirement Community in Racine, WI, Woodland Hill Presbyterian and Lakeview Hospice in Hudson, WI for their love and care they showed our Dad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.