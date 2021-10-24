PELL LAKE — Frederick (Fritz) Charles Lehman, 86, passed away after a hard-fought battle of lung cancer, October 13, 2021 at his Pell Lake home in WI surrounded by his family.

Celebration of Life for Fritz will be held November 6, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Triangle Bar, 1205 N Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Private service for his burial at the Burlington Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Please see funeral home website for the full obituary. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.

