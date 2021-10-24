 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frederick 'Fritz' Charles Lehman
0 Comments

Frederick 'Fritz' Charles Lehman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PELL LAKE — Frederick (Fritz) Charles Lehman, 86, passed away after a hard-fought battle of lung cancer, October 13, 2021 at his Pell Lake home in WI surrounded by his family.

Celebration of Life for Fritz will be held November 6, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Triangle Bar, 1205 N Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Private service for his burial at the Burlington Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Please see funeral home website for the full obituary. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 34: End of the year financial to do list

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News