Frederick 'Fred' M. Poulsen

All the things Fred loved: God, America, his wife, children and grandchildren; Proudly served as a Marine; heart for people with special needs; an uncle and “second dad” to nieces/nephews; embraced life; always sang “God Bless America”; war history; O & H Danish Bakery kringle and donuts, going to Door County with his family every year; camping; DQ ice cream; meticulous care of his lawn; saw the good in everyone; fixing things with duct tape; and driving past the lake.

He will always be remembered for his devotion and love for his bride Janet, the love of his children, and being an enthusiastic “Papa.” Also, for his high-energy, zest for life, “bigger than life” personality, bear hugs, and his limitless capacity to love others; always happy and positive; had a nickname for everyone; always thankful; made everyone feel special.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Debbie (Michael) Braun, Laura (Scott) Stevens, Carol (Dave) Schenker, David Poulsen; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Matt, Niki, Andrew Stevens, Michael (Susanne) Braun and Becky (Craig) McClelland; Alyssa, Cassie, Nolan Schenker;Taylor, Ryley, Tatum Poulsen; Arya McClelland; Joey, Sarah and Charlotte Braun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and James Poulsen.