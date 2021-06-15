August 2, 1943—June 11, 2021

KANSASVILLE—Frederick “Fred” J. Witteman Sr., 77, of Kansasville, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at Lakeland Healthcare Center.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on August 2, 1943, he was the son of William and Rose (nee Annoreno) Witteman. His early life was spent in Chicago and on April 30, 1966 in St. Norbert’s Church in Northbrook, IL, he was united in marriage to Joyce Kosmin. Following marriage, they made Kansasville their home. He has lived in Kansasville since 1965.

Fred worked for Racine County Schools in maintenance and engineering. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover and enjoyed motorcycles, cars and boating. He was a drummer in a band in his younger years and continued to be a musician throughout his life. He also loved spending time with this family.

Fred is survived by his wife, Joyce; children: Kathy (Mike) Pinter, Fred Jr. (Tara) Witteman, Jim Witteman and Paul (Amber) Witteman; grandchildren: Michael (Kennedy) Pinter Jr., Fred Witteman III, Rosemary Pinter, Sophia Witteman and Alexander Witteman; along with nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William “Bill” Witteman.