November 3, 1940—December 19, 2021

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA—Frederick Elmer George Hegeman Jr, of St. Simons Island, departed his beautifully lived earthly life on Sunday December 19, 2021. He lived a full life of family, faith and fun adventures.

Fred’s earthy life began in November of 1940 in Racine, Wisconsin. Fred was born the third and final child to Frederick Sr and Eugenia (Christman). Fred was blessed by two older sisters: Rosemary (Jack) Vierheilig and Clare (Bob) Peterson. Unfortunately, both his sisters preceded him in death. As an adventurous young boy in Racine, Fred enjoyed athletics in which he excelled. Football and basketball were his stand out sports but his pure athleticism was bar none. He took those skills with him thought out his life, even playing softball into his 50’s. The height of his athletic prowess could be seen in his high school days at St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. He was an outstanding student athlete which caught the eye of a young Marlene Mich. Their love adventure began in high school, thrived in college and excelled after they were married shortly after Fred’s graduation from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1962.

Fred and Marlene’s earthy life together started as young high school sweethearts and spanned over six decades. During their life together they enjoyed many adventures. The greatest adventure they could never prepare for was raising five children. Their young family moved a handful of times, due to Fred’s early work life, throughout the Midwest. The family of seven would eventually set their roots in Danville, California. The California adventure would last over 25 years. Besides the trials and triumphs of raising their family, Fred and Marlene enjoyed many escapades such as traveling the world with friends, enjoying Lake Tahoe and hosting countless celebrations in their family home.

Their next adventure was retirement. This life changing event would send Fred and Marlene to the complete other coast to St Simons Island, Georgia. Here Fred found himself enjoying is new life by working at Sea Island Golf Club, playing golf, walking the beach daily and adjusting to the ease of island living. Over the 20+ years on St Simons, Fred and Marlene still made great efforts to be a part of their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids adventures. Countless hours were spent traveling to occasions such as births, sporting events, and special family celebrations. These happenings were the highlight of their “Golden Years”. Their presence at these events will be forever be missed by all their family.

Fred is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marlene. Surviving family include son Mike and Diane Hegeman of Dawsonville, GA; daughter Laura and Michael Alton of Concord, CA; son Mark and Pamela Hegeman of Sacramento, CA; son Paul and Cathy Hegeman of St. Simons Island, GA; daughter Lynne and DJ Murphy of Goodyear, AZ. He is also survived by his beloved 13 grandchildren: Erik, Elise, Nick, Mckenah, Garrett, Earl Jr, Eric, Justin, Michelle, Paul Steven Jr, Scott, Brady and AnneMarie. He is also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren.

Countless cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends will also feel a great void without Fred’s physical presence in their lives.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday December 22, 2021 at Edo Miller Funeral Home located at 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, GA. 31520. The service will go from 6:30 p.m.—8:30 p.m. A celebration of life mass and funeral is anticipated for 2022 in Racine, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family would like a donation made in Fred’s name to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society:https://givenow.lls.org/give/342076/?ds_rl=1278572&ds_rl=1278572&gclid=Cj0KCQiAk4aOBhCTARIsAFWFP9ECJYiUA91iYPkfi71otgT681q-hosy7B-mjiGB2zBjW2oDf_34-twaAom-EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds#!/donation/checkout