Frederick C. Pulda

January 24, 1953—January 3, 2019
RACINE—Frederick Charles Pulda, age 65, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Ridgewood Care Center.
He was born in Racine, January 24, 1953, son of the late Frederick and Carol Nee: Rasmussen) Pulda.
Fred graduated from Washington Park High School. On December 23, 1998 he was united in marriage to Betty Knutson Davis. Fred was employed as a landscaper and enjoyed gardening. He treasured time with family especially his kids. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Betty; children, Jeremy (Erin) Pulda, Jenavive Pulda, Benjamin Pulda; grandchildren, Wyatt, Elizabeth, Michelle, Keltyn, Pandora, and Owen; siblings, Robin Pulda, Paul Pulda, Cynthia Schnabel, Eranina Baker and Mark Pulda; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet at Cliffside Park Campground, 7320 Michna Rd, Caledonia, Saturday, January 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m. for a remembrance service.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
