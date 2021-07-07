Frederick A. Knobel

September 22, 1934—July 2, 2021

RACINE—Fred A. Knobel, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee on September 22, 1934, the son of Elmer and Alice (nee Voss) Knobel. On February 5, 1955 he married Diane Tracy, who preceded him in death in 2002.

Fred was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Pharmacy School. As a Registered Pharmacist, he began his career at the Red Cross Drug Co. of Racine. He later owned and operated North Side Pharmacy for the duration of his career. He was also a member of the Pharmacy Society of WI. and the Racine Co. Pharmacists Assoc.

Fred served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, was a member of First United Methodist Church of Racine, and was a member of the Vagabonds of Milwaukee. He enjoyed travel, golf, cooking, dancing, gardening, bowling and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, enjoying life to the fullest.

He is survived by his loving companion of 13 years, Carol Paquin; two daughters: Carol (Mark) Buhler and Mary (Jon) Klema; three grandsons: Daniel Buhler, Eric (Stephanie) Buhler, and Benjamin Klema; as well as sister-in-law, Kathy Knobel.

He is further survived by other relatives and friends.