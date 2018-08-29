Freddie J. Morris
May 11, 1940 - August 18, 2018
Freddie Jewel Morris was born May 11, 1940 in Mayfield, KY and passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Freddie was a resident of Illinois at the time of his passing. He moved to Racine, WI in 1949. He was the third of six sons born to Geneva Morris. Freddie was a long-time member of Racine YMCA and was faithfully employed 30+ years until retirement from American Motors. Freddie was a graduate from Park High school in 1958.
Freddie was proceeded in death by his mother, and three brothers; Edward Cushenberry, Kent Cushenberry, and Ray House.
His survivors include one son; Angelo S. Morris, two daughters Raven & Robin Morris. Two brothers; Marvin Cushenberry (Minneapolis, MN), Marvin Cushenberry (Denver, CO), other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Waukegan Baptist Bible Church 1500 Sunset Ave. Waukegan, IL 60087 on Thursday, August 30, 2018. Viewing from 3p to 4p, service will begin at 4pm. Pastor Gregory Randle will officiate. Interment will be private. Please sign guest book @www.bradshaw-range.com 847-662-3553
