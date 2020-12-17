Fitchburg (formerly of Racine)—Freddie Alexander Marsh-Lott, 71, passed away at UnityPoint Meriter Hospital on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in the loving presence of his daughters and two of his sisters.

He was born in Enterprise, Mississippi, on June 15, 1949, the son of Jacob and Ida Mae (nee: Marsh) Lott. Freddie graduated from Park High School and the University of Wisconsin—Parkside; and worked for many years as Director of the Bureau of Business and Design Professions in the Department of Regulations & Licensing.

The staggered memorial viewing and family and friends visitation will take place in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on the evening of Friday, December 18, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. To keep family and friends safe in light of the pandemic and public health restrictions, a small private funeral will be held, and a celebration of his life will take place, in the future. Strict CDC guidelines will be in place for all attendees. You must wear a mask fully covering both your nose and mouth at all times.

Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000