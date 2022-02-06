Aug. 23, 1934—Jan. 30, 2022

RACINE – Mrs. Freda L. Roberts, 87, passed away at her residence on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

A lifelong resident of Racine, she was born on August 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Arnold and Agnes (nee Holthe) Christiansen, Sr.

Freda grew up attending Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she attended Sunday School, and loved participating in the church’s Youth Group activities.

She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1952.

After graduating, Freda worked for St. Mary’s Hospital where she did fast and precise dictation for the many doctors of the hospital. She told stories of how the head Catholic Nun would have to approve her work and would praise her on her quality typing. She was very proud of her 75+ WPM typing skill. She would attribute that to her years of experience playing the piano. She was a very talented pianist. Freda began playing piano at seven-years old and continued well into her teenage years. She loved playing the piano and could play all kinds of music. From regular tunes to classical.

On October 22, 1955, Freda married Allan K. Roberts at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

After marriage, her greatest joys were the births of her five children. Her kids and grandkids were truly her world. She loved being in the presence of her family. Freda loved attending any type of get togethers or kids activities. You could count on her being there happy, with a smile, and a heartfelt word of praise. She was always willing to help and unselfishly babysat her granddaughters for years when they were young.

After raising her family, Freda went to work part-time at Larsen’s Bakery. She enjoyed this till health issues stopped her.

She always had her strong faith and loved listening to her Christian music and watching her religious programs on television. Often following along, jotting down notes and circling verses throughout her bible. She especially liked watching Adrian Rogers and Charles Stanley. She also enjoyed watching her evening Wheel Of Fortune and her Pitbull and Parolees television shows.

In addition to her loving husband, Allan, Freda is survived by her sons and daughter: Barry (Angie) Roberts, Randy (Gayle) Roberts, Darrell Roberts; and Charyl (Chris) Callewaert; her grandsons: Robert (Chie) Rios, Michael (Heather) Olsen and David (Tiffany) Roberts; her granddaughters: Jamie Price, Lori (Justin) Odders, Sarah (Tony) Povkovich, Heather (Jason) Lopez and Stephanie Callewaert; many loving great-grandchildren; her brothers: Arnie Christiansen and Ralph (Cindy) Christiansen; her sister-in-law, Dianne Doolittle; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

Freda was also preceded in death by her son, Dennis Roberts; her great grandson, Jason Lopez, Jr., her brother, Kris Christiansen; sister-in-law, Barb Christiansen, brother-in-law, Bob Doolittle and her special canine friend, Annie.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuelson officiating. Her interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, So he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come with Me”. With tearful eyes we watched you suffer and saw you fade away. Although we LOVED YOU DEARLY we could not make you stay. A GOLDEN HEART stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, HE ONLY TAKES THE BEST!

Mom, our hearts will ache and miss you forever. You were truly the best! Until we all can be together again...what a glorious day that will be!

Love you always, YOUR KIDS

