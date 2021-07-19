RACINE — Fred Phillips, age 66, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was a volunteer board member for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (Halo) and the Racine Revitalization Project. Fred was an entrepreneur who operated a landscaping business throughout the Racine area. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with cars, listening to music and being around family. He will truly be missed by many.